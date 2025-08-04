Drug racket busted in city: ABVP activists, students urge to root out the racket

August 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Various college students, under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), staged a protest in front of old Deputy Commissioner’s office in city on July 30, demanding a tougher action to root out the drug racket, by taking a serious view into the case of recent busting of drug manufacturing unit at a shed inside vehicle garage, on the service lane of Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Belavatta in city.

They demanded the authorities concerned to probe deeper into the role of whoever is involved in the drug manufacturing unit in the city.

Several youngsters have become victims of substance abuse, with the racketeers targeting college students.

It is a matter of grave concern that the Cultural Capital Mysuru has been turned into a huge source of manufacturing drugs, which was earlier going on unabated in big cities like Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Ironically, such an activity went unnoticed by the Mysuru City Police, that holds a mirror to their failure.

The Home Minister himself has admitted to the failure of the State Police in unearthing the drug unit, that came to fore in a follow up raids conducted by the Maharashtra Police.

On the other hand, a close associate of an influential Cabinet Minister of the State Government was arrested recently on the charges of selling and supplying of drugs, the protesters said.