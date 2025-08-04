Drug racket busted in city: ABVP activists, students urge to root out the racket
News

Drug racket busted in city: ABVP activists, students urge to root out the racket

August 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Various college students, under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), staged a protest in front of old Deputy Commissioner’s office in city on July 30, demanding a tougher action to root out the drug racket, by taking a serious view into the case of recent busting of drug manufacturing unit at a shed inside vehicle garage, on the service lane of Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Belavatta in city.

They demanded the authorities concerned to probe deeper into the role of whoever is involved in the drug manufacturing unit in the city.

Several youngsters have become victims of substance abuse, with the racketeers targeting college students.

It is a matter of grave concern that the Cultural Capital Mysuru has been turned into a huge source of manufacturing drugs, which was earlier going on unabated in big cities like Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Ironically, such an activity went unnoticed by the Mysuru City Police, that holds a mirror to their failure.

The Home Minister himself has admitted to the failure of the State Police in unearthing the drug unit, that came to fore in a follow up raids conducted by the Maharashtra Police.

On the other hand, a close associate of an influential Cabinet Minister of the State Government was arrested recently on the charges of selling and supplying of drugs, the  protesters said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching