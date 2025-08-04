Nalwadi’s visionary legacy deserves festival-scale honour: Raghu Kautilya

August 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP OBC Morcha State President R. Raghu Kautilya has urged that the birth anniversary of Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar be celebrated as a festival by the people of Mysuru, honouring the Maharaja’s unparalleled contributions to the city’s growth and heritage.

Speaking at a memorial event organised by the Karnataka Rajya Vokkaliga Vikasa Vedike at Madhuvana — Nalwadi’s resting place on Nanjangud Road — Raghu offered floral tributes at the Maharaja’s Brindavana before addressing the gathering.

“It is because of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s visionary development that Mysuru earned a place on the world map,” he said, urging elected representatives and officials to commemorate the day as a cultural festival for Mysureans.

Raghu stressed that no Government today could match the scale of development works undertaken during Nalwadi’s reign. “At the very least, the traditional buildings he constructed must be preserved and protected,” he added.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s admiration for the Mysore ruler — who famously conferred the title Rajarshi on Nalwadi after witnessing the State’s remarkable progress — Raghu described remembering such a noble figure as “a deeply meaningful act.”

He also paid tribute to voices that championed Mysuru’s heritage, notably late Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, who passionately advocated for preserving the city’s legacy.

“These structures are not just architectural marvels — they are symbols of Mysuru’s cultural legacy. We must follow in the footsteps of such visionaries to protect them,” Raghu emphasised.

Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subrahmanya, former Mayor Modamani, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekhar, Arasu Mandali Sangha President Kemparaje Urs, JD(S) leaders H.K. Ramu and Gangadhar, and Karnataka Rajya Vokkaliga Vikasa Vedike State President H.L. Yamuna were present.