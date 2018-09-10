Urology Unit and Dialysis Centre opened at Sigma Hospital

Mysuru: Nephro Urology unit along with the Dialysis centre was inaugurated at Sigma Hospital in city recently.

The facilities were inaugurated by Dr. K.C. Gurudev, Senior Professor at M.S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru, who spoke about the history of Nephrology and Urology in Mysuru.

The unit is headed by Chief Urologist Dr. Madappa while Nephrologist Dr. Vipin Kaverappa is in-charge of the dialysis centre.

Speaking at the event, Urologist Dr. Somanna highlighted the extensive work done by the Department of Urology and stressed on the need to provide quality healthcare at affordable costs to people of lower economic strata.

Dr. Vipin Kaverappa spoke on the facilities provided by the Nephrology set up including dialysis and emphasised on the need to start a Renal Transplant programme at the earliest. Hospital Directors Gnanashankar, Dr. Siddesh, Dr. Anjali Siddesh, Dr. Rajeshwari and Shyla were present.