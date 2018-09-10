Urology Unit and Dialysis Centre opened at Sigma Hospital

Mysuru: Nephro Urology unit along with the Dialysis centre was inaugurated at Sigma Hospital in city recently.
The facilities were inaugurated by Dr. K.C. Gurudev, Senior Professor at M.S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru, who spoke about the history of Nephrology and Urology in Mysuru.
The unit is headed by Chief Urologist Dr. Madappa while Nephrologist Dr. Vipin Kaverappa is in-charge of the dialysis centre.
Speaking at the event, Urologist Dr. Somanna highlighted the extensive work done by the Department of Urology and stressed on the need to provide quality healthcare at affordable costs to people of lower economic strata.
Dr. Vipin Kaverappa spoke on the facilities provided by the Nephrology set up including dialysis and emphasised on the need to start a Renal Transplant programme at the earliest. Hospital Directors Gnanashankar, Dr. Siddesh, Dr. Anjali Siddesh, Dr. Rajeshwari and Shyla were present.
I have no intention of badmouthing these doctors or the hospital! If you search about their reviews, they seem to have managed a good image! But I would advise agaist trusting these good reviews as my friend did that mistake and paid a very heavy price of losing his father! His father had some minor complications and late in the evening wanted a medical advise and took him to these doctors! These people are outright greedy ! They examined the patient and ordered some tests, scams and declared that he needed immediate surgery! My friend and his family could not think of alternatives quickly and accepted the surgery! Hospital staff were provided the detailed history of the patient but tgey did not care to even ask about the blood group of the patient , also ignored the fact that the patient was on blood thinner ! Needless to say, the patient died !
Now we are finding so many lapses, based on the reports, he was not fit for surgery and also, surgery was n9t even necessary!
I suspect, the only true reviews are the ones that are negative ones! All the positive reviews seem to be from the hospital staff pricing themselves!
So, if you every happen to be in this situation, please either avoid this place at all cost or get a good opinion before visiting them .
In human society such unscrupulous hospitals who run their business with no ethics should not exist!
If this message can save one life from these scam artists it is worth it!