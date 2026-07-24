US plotted to trigger unrest in India: Prathap Simha

July 24, 2026

Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has alleged that the ‘American Deep State’ is attempting to create unrest in India by fomenting riots on the lines of Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Addressing reporters yesterday, Simha claimed that the ‘Deep State,’ which he described as officials within the US government working covertly with intelligence agencies, had hatched the alleged plot to further its hidden agenda. He further alleged that the Congress was acting as an agent of the United States by advancing its interests in the country.

He claimed that the objective of such activities was to diminish the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but asserted that people across the country continued to extend their support to the Prime Minister.

Taking a dig at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is on an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Simha alleged that those leading the agitation lacked clarity on the issue.

He also accused the Congress of joining hands with the protesters and claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had participated in the sit-in.

Referring to the NEET paper leak, Simha said it had occurred due to lapses in the security system. He also alleged that question papers of several examinations had been leaked when Kimmane Ratnakar was Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister. Instead of staging protests, he said, the issue should be debated in the Legislature.

Highlighting the BJP-led NDA government’s efforts to strengthen medical education, Simha said the number of medical colleges in the country had increased from 320 in 2014 to 825. He added that MBBS seats had risen from 51,000 to 1.36 lakh during the same period.

Responding to a question on the recent egg attack on Harihar BJP MLA B.P. Harish outside the KPCC office in Bengaluru, Simha condemned such incidents and said the Congress should work for the welfare of the people instead of indulging in actions that, according to him, could lead to an Emergency-like situation.

SIR riddled with confusion

Even as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway across the State, confusion continues to prevail. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are required to distribute Enumeration Forms through door-to-door visits, but the process remains plagued by confusion.

Following requests from voters, arrangements have also been made to issue and collect Enumeration Forms at polling booths on Sundays for their convenience, said Prathap Simha.

Those who do not possess a valid Voter ID risk losing their voting rights. Therefore, every eligible voter should participate in the SIR process without fail, he added.