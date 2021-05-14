Use existing stock to vaccinate beneficiaries of 45 plus: DC
May 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Without mincing words, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has issued directions to District Health Department Officers to use the available vaccine to administer second dose to people above 45 years of age.

Holding a video-conference meeting with Tahsildars and Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers yesterday, she said they need to give second dose of vaccine to above 45 years population failing which the first dose will go waste. 

In the wake of this, whatever the stock of vaccine remaining must be administered to that category of population.

Compulsory quarantine

The DC said people, who come to villages from Bengaluru and other cities, must be subjected to mandatory home isolation. Allowing them to wander on streets will result in spreading the virus to others.

The audit of oxygen availability in all Taluks must be done as oxygen was now priceless. Officers must give report in the next meeting about the total quantity of oxygen supplied to all Taluks till date, usage and the remaining stock, she said.

Rohini said it had come to the notice of the District Administration that the micro finance companies were going to the doorstep of borrowers for recovery of loans. As their action may result in spreading the virus in rural areas, Tahsildars must ensure that they don’t enter villages during the current total lockdown.

Zilla Panchayat CEO A.M. Yogesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy and others were present at the meeting.

