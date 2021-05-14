Govt. Employees Assn. demands vaccination of teachers on priority

May 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Government Employees Association has urged the Government to prioritise vaccination of teachers considering them as Corona Warriors.

In a press release, Association Vice-President Malangi Suresh, who is also the Honorary President of South Zone Primary School Teachers Association, said that teachers are engaged in COVID duty, working along with Doctors, ASHA workers and other health care staff.

Maintaining that several teachers have lost their lives, while some others have taken ill while on COVID duty, he urged the Government to declare teachers as Corona Warriors and vaccinate them on a priority basis. He also wanted the Government to take full care of the treatment of COVID infected teachers.