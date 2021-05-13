Vaccination: Start Door-to-Door or Drive-in Service !

May 13, 2021

Sir,

In this column recently, a reader had furnished some details of ugly public behaviour at COVID Vaccination Centres.

Best thing for the District Health authorities would be to conduct this service on ‘Door-to-Door’ basis. If the vaccine is coming to one’s doorstep, why would anyone take the risk of stepping out of their homes?

The Health Department can hire some 40-50 Matador-type vans, in which the health workers (perhaps 4 per van) can visit each Mohalla and conduct the vaccination-drive without any confusion.

Another option would be to hold a ‘Vaccine Drive-in’ service at the sprawling Maharaja’s College Grounds where families can come and wait in their cars for their turn to take the vaccination and drive away without an hassles.

Hope the District Administration will think on these lines to ease the rush at Vaccina- tion Booths.

– D.V. Mohanprakash, Gokula Raste, 2nd Block, 11.5.2021

