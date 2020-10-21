Vaccine will be available to all citizens: PM Modi

October 21, 2020

New Delhi: Noting that fight against Coronavirus is not over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said work was going on in the country on several COVID vaccines and some of them are in an advanced stage of development. Government is making preparations on how a vaccine, whenever ready, reaches every citizen in the shortest possible time.

In his address to the nation last evening, the PM said situation concerning the development of Coronavirus vaccine in the country looks assuring. Scientists were working on a war-footing to develop the vaccine against COVID-19.

“After many years, we are seeing that work is being done on a war-footing to save humanity. Many countries are working on this. Scientists in our country are also working hard for the vaccine. Work is being done on several Coronavirus vaccines in the country. Some of these are in an advanced stage. The situation looks assuring,” he noted.

“Whenever the vaccine against Coronavirus comes, the Government is also preparing how it (the vaccine) reaches every citizen at the earliest. Work is being done at a fast pace so that vaccine reaches every Indian. Till there is success in getting a vaccine, there should not be any carelessness. Also we should not let our fight against the virus weaken,” he said.

Modi said there should be no let-up in the fight against COVID-19 and social distancing and wearing mask was the only solution till a vaccine is developed. In the last seven-eight months, due to the effort of every citizen, India is in a better position today. We should not allow it to deteriorate, we have to improve it further. People who are not following norms to prevent spread of COVID-19 were putting themselves and their families at risk. We have come across many photographs and videos in which it has been observed that people have stopped maintaining precautions. This is not right. If you are being careless and moving out of your homes without mask then you put your life and that of the elderly and children of the family in trouble.”

He emphasised that the situation the country has reached in its fight against the disease should not be allowed to be adversely impacted. “Most of us are committed to our responsibilities and moving out of our homes to do our duties. In the times of festivals, streets are seeing increased activity. But we have to remember that lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone away. The situation that we have reached in seven-eight months should not be allowed to impacted adversely. We are moving ahead after coming out of a difficult time, a little carelessness can stop our speed, impact our joys. Fulfilling responsibilities and following caution, if these go together, only then will the joys of life be protected,” he said.