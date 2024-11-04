‘Vainika Brahma’ Award conferred on Vidushi Kasi Visalakshi

Senior Veena Vidushi Kasi Visalakshi was conferred ‘Vainika Brahma’ Award at ‘Vainika Vaibhava’ event organised at Sri Nadabramha Sangeetha Sabha on JLB Road in city recently to commemorate the 104th birth anniversary of Veena Maestro Padma Bhushan Dr. Mysore V. Doreswamy Iyengar. Dr. Doreswamy Iyengar’s son Vid. D. Balakrishna, Sabha Vice-President Keerthikumar, Executive Committee Member Keshava Saralaya, music critic Dr. Padmavathi Narasimhan and others were present. Picture below shows Vidu. Kasi Visalakshi and Vidu. Padma Ravishankar presenting a Veena Jugalbandi on the occasion. They are accompanied by Vid. Sunil Subramanya on mridanga and Vid. Shamith S. Gowda on ghata.
