Rampant wrong side driving in front of Police Stations
Voice of The Reader

November 4, 2024

Sir,

Recently, there has been a troubling increase in motorists flouting basic lane discipline, often driving on the wrong side of the road. This not only obstructs the free flow of traffic but also poses a significant risk of accidents.

Such violations are particularly evident right in front of the V.V. Puram Police Stations (Law & Order and Traffic), raising grave concerns among law-abiding motorists who are forced to navigate around these reckless and impatient drivers.

While the Police have been diligent in enforcing helmet laws for two-wheelers, there seems to be a lack of attention to other critical traffic rule violations. This selective enforcement undermines the safety of all road users, including pedestrians.

It is essential for law enforcement to adopt a more comprehensive approach to traffic safety, addressing all violations consistently. This will help create a safer environment for everyone on the road.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 31.10.2024

