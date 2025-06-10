Vandalism of Nalwadi statue at K.R. Circle:  MCC plans CCTV vigil at three statue circles
News

Vandalism of Nalwadi statue at K.R. Circle:  MCC plans CCTV vigil at three statue circles

June 10, 2025

Mysuru: In response to the recent incident where a man climbed and defiled the statue of Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar at K.R. Circle, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is preparing to install high-resolution 360-degree Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at all 3 major statue circles in city, each dedicated to Mysuru’s royal heritage.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif confirmed that CCTV surveillance will soon be introduced at Krishna Raja Wadiyar Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle). “The cameras will be high-resolution and will cover the statue and its entire surroundings,” he said.

The move follows the disturbing events of May 30, when a man identified as Shivamurthy from Doora village scaled the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar statue in a bizarre and disrespectful manner.

Witnesses reported that Shivamurthy shook the statue, hugged it tightly, scraped a lit matchstick across its face and even attempted to press a burning beedi against the marble figure — acts that drew sharp condemnation from the public. Upon arrest, Shivamurthy appeared to be mentally disturbed and told police that he saw his grandfather in the statue’s likeness.

“We want to avoid such incidents in the future. In the past too, the statue has faced damage — once, the sword was broken,” said Commissioner Asif. “We are planning to strengthen security around these heritage structures.”

As part of the initiative, the MCC plans to link the live CCTV feed to both the Police Control Room and the MCC’s own monitoring centre. This integration is expected to enable swift police response in case of vandalism or any suspicious activity.

READ ALSO  Tale of two heritage buildings: To reconstruct or restore ?

“We are currently in the planning stage and will soon hold discussions with the Police Department to finalise the project,” Asif added.

According to the Commissioner, the surveillance plan serves a dual purpose: Ensuring security and acting as a deterrent. “The public must know that any mischief will be recorded and offenders will be penalised,” he stated.

The three circles are not only important traffic junctions but also symbolic of Mysuru’s royal legacy. With enhanced security, the MCC hopes to protect these revered landmarks from further defacement or disrespect.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching