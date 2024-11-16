Vasundharotsava-2024 National Festival begins, book on Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy released
Vasundharotsava-2024 National Festival begins, book on Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy released

November 16, 2024

Vasundharotsava-2024, a 10-day event commemorating the 40th edition of Annual National Festival of Classical Dance & Music, celebration of Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy’s 75th birthday and 50 years of her yeoman service to the field of Bharatanatyam, organised by Vasundhara Performing Arts Centre (VPAC), Mysuru, was inaugurated by Anupama B. Pandit, Administrator, GSSSIETW, Mysuru, at Vasundhara Bhavan of Kalandhika Academy of Arts in Saraswathipuram last evening. On the occasion, Author & Poet K.C. Shivappa (6th from left) is seen releasing a book on Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy titled ‘Orbit of  Vasundhara – Realm of Dance’s Truth,’ written by Shubhada Subramanyam from Germany. Others seen are (from left) Savitha Ramesh, President, VPAC, Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy, Shubha Dhananjay, Chairperson, Karnataka Sangeeta Nritya Academy, Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, Managing Trustee, Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works, Mysuru, Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK), litterateur, Shubhada Subramanyam, author of the book, Anupama B. Pandit and Prof. C. Naganna, former Director of Prasaranga, University of Mysore (UoM). Picture right shows disciples of Vidu. Mithra Naveen of Nadavidyalaya Academy of Music and Dance, Hebbal, Mysuru, — Samudhyata, Deekshitha, Sushaini and Rithanya — performing on the occasion.

