From Nov. 25, rebels to take out Bidar-Chamarajanagar rally

November 16, 2024

‘War room’ formed for affected farmers to file grievances; WhatsApp number 90356-75734

Mysuru: On the day State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra announced the formation of three teams to tour the State regarding the Waqf Board’s notices to farmers, with one team including his name, rebel BJP leader and senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal declared that his faction would organise a month-long awareness rally from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, running from Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, to address the Waqf Board issue.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Chamundi Hill Temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari yesterday, Yatnal condemned the Waqf Board for claiming prime lands, including those of temples, tourist spots, commercial spaces, and even Vidhana Soudha as belonging to the Board.

He highlighted that the Waqf Board’s actions have raised alarm among farmers, prompting his decision to lead the ‘Bidar-Chamarajanagar’ rally to raise awareness and mobilize support for the farming community.

Exclusive war room

Yatnal emphasised that the rally would not only aim to create awareness but also seek a lasting solution to the issue by drawing the attention of both the State and Central Governments. He announced the establishment of a ‘war room’ for affected farmers to file their grievances, with a dedicated WhatsApp number — 90356-75734 — for the public to participate and provide relevant information.

Responding to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that the people of the State would not remain silent if anyone “touched” him, Yatnal suggested that the CM’s remarks were indirectly targeting his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar, who is vying for the CM’s position and plotting to oust Siddaramaiah.

On Siddaramaiah’s claim that the Opposition BJP was offering Rs. 50 crore to each of about 50 ruling Congress MLAs to destabilize his government, Yatnal challenged the CM to substantiate the allegations with documents and evidence.

Former Ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi, Kumar Bangarappa, and other leaders accompanied Yatnal during the press interaction.