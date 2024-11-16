Withdraw all Waqf Board notices, urge Mysuru Advocates

November 16, 2024

Mysuru: The Mysore Bar Association has strongly condemned the Waqf Board’s notices claiming that farmlands belong to it, urging the State Government to intervene and direct the immediate withdrawal of the notices.

During an extensive meeting at the District Courts Complex, members of the Association discussed the implications of the notices, which they believe threaten the rights of farmers who have been cultivating their lands for decades.

The Association called for the Government’s prompt action to protect the interests of these farmers. Additionally, the meeting resolved to hold seminars aimed at raising public awareness on the issue.

The meeting was attended by several prominent legal figures, including Karnataka Bar Council member B.R. Chandramouli, Senior Advocate R.D. Kumar, former Bar Association Secretary B. Shivanna, and advocates Pradeep, M. Basavaraj, K.H. Ramesh, Krishna, Andani, S. Lokesh, Palahalli Nagendra, T.P. Dharmendra, R. Somashekar, M.D. Kumar, Puttaswamy, Girish, Mallikarjunaswamy, Gokul Govardhan, Aradhya and D. Manjunath.