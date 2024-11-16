City Advocates accord send-off to Principal District Judge
News

City Advocates accord send-off to Principal District Judge

November 16, 2024

Mysuru: Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Hegde, who has been transferred as High Court Registrar (Vigilance), was given a send-off by Mysore Bar Association at a programme organised at its office in the District Law Courts Complex here recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Ravindra Hegde said, it is a matter of pride that he got an opportunity to serve in Mysuru Court. Recalling the co-operation extended by the city Advocates, Judge Hegde said that the Court canteen, toilets and other amenities were upgraded with full support from the Advocates. He thanked the Mysore Bar Association for its support throughout his tenure here.

Judge Ravindra Hegde was honoured with a Mysuru Peta and a memento on the occasion.

First Additional District & Sessions Court Judge D. Puttaswamy, Mysore Bar Association President S. Lokesh, Secretary  A.G. Sudhir and others were present on the occasion.

