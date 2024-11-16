MUDA 50:50 site scam: Farmer leader warns of aggressive protest if land-loser ryots were troubled

November 16, 2024

Mysuru: State Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar has warned of aggressive protest, if the farmers who lost their lands under 50:50 scheme for Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) were troubled, due to the alleged irregularities related to the scheme.

He was addressing media persons at Jaladarshini Guest House in city recently. Shanthakumar said, “We had staged a protest to alert MUDA, when the case of missing files had emerged. But the moot point was blatantly ignored, as a result of which, series of irregularities are tumbling out from the casket of MUDA.”

“MUDA has acquired the farm lands to develop residential layouts under 50:50 scheme. But, we won’t remain a mute spectator, if the farmers were targeted,” he reiterated.

Shanthakumar announced that, as part of World Farmers Day, it has been decided to organise National Farmers Convention in city, with hundreds of farmers from various parts of the State expected to converge on the meet.

“Previous year, a bag of ginger was sold at Rs. 5,000 which has fallen to Rs. 1,600. The Government should announce Minimum Support Price (MSP) to bail out farmers from distress during such situations,” he said.

In this wake, Samyukta Kisan Morcha has planned a Nationwide Farmers Movement to draw the attention of the Government during the Parliament Session on Nov. 25, said Shanthakumar.

Farmer leaders Attahalli Devaraj, Baradanapura Nagaraj, Kiragasur Shankar, Neelakantappa, Venkatesh, Suri and Umesh were present at the press meet.