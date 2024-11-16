Echo of Waqf Board notices across Karnataka: BJP forms three teams for awareness rallies, protests

November 16, 2024

“Namma Bhoomi-Namma Hakku” campaign to cover districts from Bidar to Chamarajanagar

Bengaluru: Despite ongoing dissidence within the State BJP, which continues even after intervention from party leadership, the party has launched a massive campaign with the slogan “Namma Bhoomi-Namma Hakku” across the State, in response to Waqf Board notices to farmers claiming ownership of farmlands, educational institutions and private lands.

Speaking to the press in Bengaluru yesterday, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra outlined the two-phase campaign against the Waqf Board notices, which will involve large rallies.

He emphasised that the decision to launch the campaign was made in consultation with the BJP High Command. Vijayendra also announced the formation of three teams tasked with carrying out the campaign.

In response to a question about rebel leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s parallel campaign, Vijayendra stated that there was no issue with a separate campaign for farmers’ rights, asserting that the fight should be unified. He also criticised the Congress Government for its inability to address the Waqf Board issue. The three teams formed for the campaign are:

Team-1

B.Y. Vijayendra, Pralhad Joshi, Jagadish Shettar, Govind Karjol, Bhagavanth Khuba, Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Murugesh Nirani, Ramesh Jarkiholi, B. Sriramulu, Eranna Kadadi, Halappachar, Sunil Valyapure, M.B. Jirali, P. Rajiv, Arun Shahapaur, Harish Poonja and Dr. Shailendra Beldale. This team will cover the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Gadag, Vijayapura and Bagalkot.

Team-2

R. Ashoka, Basavaraj Bommai, Shobha Karandlaje, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Rajugowda, M.P. Renukacharya, N. Mahesh, Doddanagouda Patil, Bharathi Shetty, Dr. B.C. Naveen Kumar, Vasanthkumar, J. Preetham Gowda, Vinay Bidare, D.S. Arun, and Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda.

This team will cover the districts of Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada.

Team-3

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, V. Somanna, C.T. Ravi, Nalinkumar Kateel, Aravind Limbavali, S. Muniswamy, Araga Jnanendra, B.C. Patil, Y.A. Narayanaswamy, Vivek Subbareddy, V. Sunil Kumar, Ashwathnarayan, Thammesh Gowda and Ambika Hulinaykar.

This team will cover the districts of Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Madhugiri, Chitradurga, Davangere, Haveri and Dharwad.