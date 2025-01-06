Waqf Board claims… 70 heritage sites, Govt. land in Srirangapatna as its own

January 6, 2025

Department of Archaeology building, Tipu Armoury, Obelisk monument claimed

Srirangapatna: Even as the Karnataka Government was compelled to retract eviction notices against farmers embroiled in disputes over Waqf property — where vast stretches of land cultivated by farmers for generations were declared Waqf Board properties — fresh cases of Government properties being labelled as Waqf assets have surfaced from the historic town of Srirangapatna.

In a startling development, over 70 properties in Srirangapatna taluk, including Government properties, historical monuments such as the famed Tipu Armoury and structures under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the State Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, have been recorded as Waqf Board properties in the official RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops) land records.

Surprisingly, the building of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Sri Chamarajendra Memorial Government Museum, Srirangapatna, has also been declared as Waqf property.

In addition to Government properties, several agricultural lands belonging to farmers in Srirangapatna town and taluk have also been listed in RTC Column No. 11 as properties of Karnataka State Waqf Board. This revelation has sparked public concern and caused alarm among the farmers.

Notably, the Tipu Armoury was moved in 2017 by 98 meters from its original location to pave the way for the double-tracking work of the Mysuru-Bengaluru railway line.

Recently, it came to light that the Chikkamma Chikkadevi Temple in Mahadevpura village and the Government School in Chandagalu village of the taluk have also been listed as Waqf Board properties. This revelation, along with the inclusion of several properties across the Taluk in RTCs as Waqf Board properties, has not only caused surprise but also raised concerns about the future course of action.

The Obelisk monument in Srirangapatna has been classified as Waqf Board property. Also known as the Siege Monument, it serves as a commemorative edifice marking the memory of British officers who lost their lives during the siege of Srirangapatna on May 4, 1799, during the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War fought between the British army and the forces of the Mysore Kingdom, led by Tipu Sultan.

Owned by Directorate of Archaeology

Notably, properties in Srirangapatna town bearing Survey Nos. 17, 28, 63, 68, and 73, previously recorded in RTCs as belonging to the Directorate of Archaeology, Karnataka Government, have been reclassified in Column No. 11 of the RTCs for the year 2014-15 as Waqf Board properties.

Additionally, 20 guntas of land under Survey No. 758, previously recorded as Government property, has now been listed as ‘Government Makan’. Furthermore, over 4 acres of land under Survey Nos. 343/1, 343/2, 343/3, 343/4, and 143/5, belonging to Raghu Chaitanya Y. Nayak, son of Yashodhara G. Nayak, has also been recorded as Karnataka State Waqf Board property.

In Kasaba hobli of Srirangapatna, properties under Survey Nos. 193/1, 193/2A, 193/2B, 194, 924 and 590 have been similarly listed as Waqf assets. In Arakere hobli Dodda Harohalli village, properties under Survey Nos. 91/1 and 74 have been recorded as Waqf property, while at Kirangur village of K. Shettahalli Hobli, properties under Survey Nos. 526/2P1, 526/2P2, 600, 601, 657, 662/21, 662/P2, 664, 1068/P1, 1068/P2, 670, 1066, 663, 527/1, 527/2, 527/3, 527/4, and 527/5 have been classified as Waqf Board properties.

Initial observation

Preliminary observations indicate that over 70 RTC records across the taluk have been affected, with hundreds of acres of land now listed under the Waqf Board jurisdiction.

A deeper investigation is necessary to uncover the extent of the Waqf Board land classification. Interestingly, most farmers remain unaware that their lands have been listed as Waqf Board properties, adding to the peculiar nature of this issue.

Farmers in the taluk are now compelled not only to verify their RTC documents but also to prepare for a battle against the Waqf Board’s encroachments. It is reported that the changes were made by officials following a Government Gazette notification in 2014-2015.

In mutation records (MR), the changes appear under the guise of ‘court orders,’ with the Assistant Commissioner’s directive enabling ‘pahani’ (land record) modifications. Consequently, Column No. 11 of the RTCs now lists these properties as belonging to the Waqf Board.

This development has caused widespread concern among the public and farmers across the taluk. There is growing fear that more land parcels could be listed as Waqf Board properties in the days to come.