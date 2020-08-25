VC inaugurates Fumigation Chamber at ORI
News

VC inaugurates Fumigation Chamber at ORI

August 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A full-fledged Fumigation Chamber at Oriental Research Institute (ORI) is likely to become a reality in one year, said Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM).

He was speaking after inaugurating the Fumigation Chamber and World Environment Day celebrations organised by ORI, UoM, in association with Department of Ancient History and Archaeology and Museology and Maharaja’s College  Sanskrit Department at ORI in city this morning.

Describing the ORI as a ‘treasure trove’, the VC said the Institute would give an insight to current generation about past. 

The need of the hour was to protect palm scripts and manuscripts for the coming generations. The fumigation process was like a pre-preparation for the digitalisation. Efforts would be made to make a full-fledged fumigation centre within one year, the VC said.

What is Fumigation Chamber?

Normally chemical treatments are given using Fumigation Chambers to protect palm-leaves from white ants, fungus and other insects. Dried and powdered leaves of Aswagandha (Withania somnifera) in small packets are kept with the manuscripts covered in clothes to repel insect attack. 

Degree exams next month

Later,  talking to reporters, the VC said the University has decided to hold all degree examinations next month by taking all safety precautions. 

On filling up vacant posts, he said the State Government has put a ban on fresh recruitment in view of Covid-19 situation.  Besides, the University was awaiting reply from the Government regarding conducting K-SET examination for appointmment of Assistant Professors in Degree Colleges. 

Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar, UoM, Dr. S. Shivarajappa, ORI Director, Prof. Anita Braggs, Principal, Maharaja’s College, Dr. Rohitha Eswer, Chief Coordinator, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology and Museology and others were present on the occasion.

READ ALSO  All-India Inter-University Men's Kho-Kho Championship 2017-18: Host UoM to take over Pune Varsity in finals

Dr. S. Subbaraman, Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Archaeological Survey of India, Government of India and former Director, INTACH, Bengaluru, who was the guest of honour, was not present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching