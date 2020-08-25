VC inaugurates Fumigation Chamber at ORI

August 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A full-fledged Fumigation Chamber at Oriental Research Institute (ORI) is likely to become a reality in one year, said Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM).

He was speaking after inaugurating the Fumigation Chamber and World Environment Day celebrations organised by ORI, UoM, in association with Department of Ancient History and Archaeology and Museology and Maharaja’s College Sanskrit Department at ORI in city this morning.

Describing the ORI as a ‘treasure trove’, the VC said the Institute would give an insight to current generation about past.

The need of the hour was to protect palm scripts and manuscripts for the coming generations. The fumigation process was like a pre-preparation for the digitalisation. Efforts would be made to make a full-fledged fumigation centre within one year, the VC said.

What is Fumigation Chamber?

Normally chemical treatments are given using Fumigation Chambers to protect palm-leaves from white ants, fungus and other insects. Dried and powdered leaves of Aswagandha (Withania somnifera) in small packets are kept with the manuscripts covered in clothes to repel insect attack.

Degree exams next month

Later, talking to reporters, the VC said the University has decided to hold all degree examinations next month by taking all safety precautions.

On filling up vacant posts, he said the State Government has put a ban on fresh recruitment in view of Covid-19 situation. Besides, the University was awaiting reply from the Government regarding conducting K-SET examination for appointmment of Assistant Professors in Degree Colleges.

Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar, UoM, Dr. S. Shivarajappa, ORI Director, Prof. Anita Braggs, Principal, Maharaja’s College, Dr. Rohitha Eswer, Chief Coordinator, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology and Museology and others were present on the occasion.

Dr. S. Subbaraman, Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Archaeological Survey of India, Government of India and former Director, INTACH, Bengaluru, who was the guest of honour, was not present.