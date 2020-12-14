VC inaugurates skill-based Under Graduate courses
December 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar inaugurated the new professional programmes BBA and B.Sc. at Pooja Bhagavat Memorial Mahajana Education Centre, KRS Road, Metagalli, recently. 

The programme was organised by Mahajana Education Society (MES) at Tourism Department auditorium. These new UG professional courses of BBA (Aviation and International Tourism), (Hotel and Hospitality); B.Sc. (Food Processing and Quality Management), (Forensic Science) and (Geology) have direct application in the industry and help students pursue a successful career.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that these programmes would help students shape their life by getting more and more job opportunities. “Skilled programmes have the ability to access job opportunities. These unique programmes would enable them to cater to the needs of the society and empower students to secure self-sustained livelihood opportunities,” he said. 

In his presidential address, MES President T. Muralidhar Bhagavat claimed that MES was the first institute in Mysuru to provide skill development programmes for UG students where syllabus for these courses were designed by expert scholars and academicians. 

Director of Pooja Bhagavat Memorial Mahajana Post Graduate Centre Dr. C. K. Renukarya briefed about the structure of new professional programmes. Dr. Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar, Hon. Secretary, MES, Dr. Sathish G. Chetty, Professor and Head, Department (Aviation and Tourism), Cdr. H. N. Satish (Retd.), HoD (Tourism and Hospitality) Dr. Jayakumari, Principal, SBRR Mahajana First Grade College,  Prof. S.R. Ramesh, CEO and Chief Scientist were present.

Premajyothi and team rendered invocation. Cdr. H.N. Satish welcomed. Dr. Satish G. Chetty proposed a vote of thanks. Students Darshan and Tenzin Kunsong compered.

