Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to perform ‘Ishta Linga Puja’ on April 13

April 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Districts Veerashaiva Matadhipatis Ghosti has appealed to its Veerashaiva-Lingayat community members to perform ‘Ishta Linga Puja’ on April 13 at 7 pm at their homes, for the welfare of the world in the wake of Coronavirus.

According to the press release from the Secretary of the Ghosti Sarpabhooshan Swamiji, the puja shall be conducted simultaneously in Karnataka and other States.

All the religious heads should perform the puja along with their disciples at the Mutt and the devotees should perform the rituals along with their family members in their house.