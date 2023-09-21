VeKare Trust President, veteran M.N. Subramani passes away

September 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mandetira N. Subramani (67), Ex-Sergeant of Indian Air Force and a resident of No. 124, 19th Cross, 25th Main, C Block in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, passed away in the wee hours of today following a heart attack.

An advocate and President of VeKare Ex-Servicemen Trust, Mysuru, Subramani leaves behind his wife Shakuntala, son Suraj, daughter Sitara and a host of relatives and friends.

Subramani was also serving as the Hon. Advisor of Kodagu Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, Mysore East; Hon. Legal Advisor of Mysore Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Association and Hon. Advisor to T. Shettigeri Ex-Servicemen Association, Kodagu. Last rites were held at Mukthidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage this afternoon, according to family sources.