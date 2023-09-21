He was the brain behind War Memorial in Mysuru

September 21, 2023

Project proposed in 2000, foundation laid in 2022, works underway in 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mandetira N. Subramani, President of VeKare Ex-Servicemen Trust, who passed away in city this morning, had played a key role in the construction of the War Memorial in Mysuru, the foundation for which was laid on July 29, 2022 at the NCC Parade Grounds adjacent to the Old Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office in Mysuru.

The brain behind the War Memorial Project, Veteran Sergeant M.N. Subramani had submitted a proposal in this regard to the State Government in the year 2000 and also to the District Administration. The then Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Basavaraju had promised land for the construction of the War Memorial, that was to be built in honour of martyred soldiers.

The 22-year-long wait for the construction of a War Memorial in city ended last year with the then Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra laying the foundation stone. The Memorial works are going on now under the supervision of Senior KAS Officer C.L. Ananda, also an Ex-Serviceman.

The War Memorial being built in a square shape will be 43 ft.tall, including the 10ft. foundation, with a 5ft. high Saranath Ashoka Emblem on all four sides. The main entrance will depict the symbols of the three wings of the Defence Forces — Army, Navy and Air Force, while three sides of the Memorial will have the insignia of the Armed Forces.

Helped widows get pension

As President of Ve Kare Ex-Servicemen Trust, Subramani had relentlessly worked for the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families by solving many problems pertaining to pension of ex-Servicemen and widows of martyred soldiers.

Ex-Servicemen fraternity residing in Mysuru, Kodagu, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Chikkamagalur districts have availed the services of the Trust.

Hon. Advisor to T. Shettigeri Ex-Servicemen Association, Subramani was recently felicitated by Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna during the inauguration of a War Memorial at T. Shettigeri village in South Kodagu along with several retired Defence personnel, donors and individuals who had made notable contributions to society on behalf of the Association.

Subramani was also instrumental in installing the life-size statue of gallant Fighter Pilot Squadron Leader Ajjamada Bopayya Devayya (A.B. Devayya), who was killed in Indo-Pak war of 1965, in Madikeri, Kodagu, on Sept. 7, 2020 and also naming the building which houses the Office of the Deputy Director, Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement near DC Office in Mysuru as ‘Sqn. Ldr. A.B. Devayya Bhavan’ in 2003.