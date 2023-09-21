KBG calls upon Ministers to follow Samvidhan Dharma

September 21, 2023

MDJA presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Star of Mysore Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) presented ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy (KBG) at a programme held at Patrakarthara Bhavan on Thyagraja Road in city this morning.

Speaking after receiving the award, Ganapathy said that “Rajadharma prevailed in our country during the times of Maharajas. But now, we are living in a Democracy and as such we have to follow the Samvidhan Dharma by following the Constitution of our country.” He urged the Ministers to follow the Samvidhan Dharma in administration.

Noting that we should not do injustice or wrongs in the name of the Constitution, KBG said that our Constitution guarantees to all citizens equality, justice, freedom, fundamental rights etc. Pointing out that a journalist should not compromise on principles or ethics for whatever reason, he said that a journalist plays a key role in upholding the principles of the Constitution and in highlighting the rights and wrongs in the society.

“ A journalist needs to have his own identity. Making necessary preparations before going to a press meet is a must.”

Stressing on the need for unity among journalists, KBG said show of unity plays a vital role in achieving success. Recalling that a few decades ago, the Government had stopped releasing advertisements to newspapers, KBG said that it was unity among journalists at that point of time that the Government began releasing advertisements after a delegation met the then Chief Minister.

Sharing his experiences on his long journey of running Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra newspapers for over four decades, KBG said that he learnt many nuances of journalism in his journey.

Quoting late Khushwant Singh, who had said that newspaper should play three roles — one, to purvey news, two, to provide education and third, to provide entertainment to its readers to succeed — KBG said that newspapers can succeed only if they follow the above advice.

Noting that though the readership is coming down in the country because of the advent of the electronic media and technological advancements, he opined that the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will pose more difficulties for the print media.

K.B. Ganapathy was honoured with Mysore Peta, shawl and memento on the occasion. KBG was presented with the Award today as he was unable to receive the Award during the Patrika Dinacharane celebration organised by MDJA on Aug. 27 in city.

Mysuru Hotel Owners Association and Newspaper Distributors Association too feted KBG. MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, General Secretary M. Subramanya, past Presidents Amshi Prasanna Kumar and C.K. Mahendra, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda and others were present.