Women in pecking order at MMC&RI

September 21, 2023

Key posts like Dean and Director, CAO decorated by women; so also the Office of Medical Superintendent, K.R. Hospital, HoDs of nearly half of the total 24 Departments

By S.T. Ravikumar

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) that is celebrating its centenary year, has set a rare precedent with women decorating the top positions. It coincides with the momentous decision of passing Women’s Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandana Adhiniyam) in Lok Sabha yesterday, that promises to empower women in politics in the years to come.

From the Offices of Dean and Director, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Heads of Departments (HoD) of nearly half (11) of the total 24 Departments at MMC&RI to the Office of Medical Superintendent (MS), K.R. Hospital, women hold the reins.

Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, who is the Dean and Director of MMC&RI that is formed of total 24 Departments, also holds the key of teaching hospitals under its ambit — Krishna Rajendra (K.R.) Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital for Women and Children on Irwin Road in the city, PKTB Sanatorium, Super Speciality Hospital, Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road and Boys and Girls hostels on JLB Road and KRS Road respectively.

C.R. Kalpashri is the CAO of MMC&RI, while Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. H.P. Shobha is the MS and K.M. Chandrakala is the Administrative Officer (AO) of K.R. Hospital. Besides, of the total 24 Departments at MMC&RI, 11 are headed by women like those of Anatomy is headed by Dr. G.C. Poornima, Biochemistry – Dr. S. Meera, Physiology – Dr. M.L. Revati Devi, Pharmacology – Dr. N.G. Hema, Microbiology – Dr. B. Amrutha Kumar, Medicine – Dr. D.K. Suneetha, Paediatrics – Dr. M.R. Savitha, Radio Therapy – Dr. M. Sathya, Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OBG) – Dr. R. Sudha and Nephrology – Dr. S. Himamani. The Principal of Nursing College is A.B. Pushpalatha.

Not just Departments, even majority of other posts like Assistant Professors, Nurses, House Surgeons, Technicians and other positions at labs, Operation Theatre (OT) and non-medical posts are occupied by women.