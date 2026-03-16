Veteran litterateur Dr. CPK bereaved

March 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: H.K. Sharada (81), wife of veteran litterateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK) and a resident of Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) in city, passed away at a private hospital here yesterday following brief illness.

A native of Dodda Hanasoge village in K.R. Nagar taluk, Sharada got married to Dr. CPK in 1962. She leaves behind her husband Dr. CPK, son Dr. C.K. Sriharsha, a doctor at Brindavan Hospital in Jayalakshmipuram, three daughters and a host of relatives and friends. Her other daughter, a doctor by profession, passed away last year.

A host of writers, well-wishers and other personalities have condoled her death.

Last rites were performed at Chirashantidhama in Gokulam this afternoon, according to family sources.