Free HPV Vaccination Drive launched at Bharath Cancer Hospital

March 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, Dr. Nagalakshmi Choudhary, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, launched a free HPV vaccination drive at the Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO) — Bharath Cancer Hospital — in Mysuru on Friday.

The initiative, introduced by Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Chairman of BHIO, aims to create awareness about cervical cancer prevention and promote preventive healthcare among women. Under the programme, free HPV vaccination will be provided to the first 200 registered beneficiaries.

Speaking after launching free HPV vaccination drive, Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr. Nagalakshmi Choudhary expressed happiness over the launch of the free HPV vaccination initiative and said, it was a matter of pride to inaugurate such a meaningful programme. She appreciated the effort to provide free HPV vaccines to the first 200 women who register for the drive.

Dr. Choudhary also stressed that while medicines, injections and surgeries are important in cancer treatment, emotional support and encouragement are equally vital. “Love, care and confidence given to patients can act as powerful medicine and help them fight the disease,” she noted.

She commended Bharath Hospital for extending free and subsidised treatment to needy patients and said service done with genuine concern, not publicity, truly brings success.

Referring to the International Women’s Day theme ‘Rights, Justice and Action,’ she urged women to be aware of their rights and stand up for justice.

Highlighting the seriousness of the disease, Dr. C.B. Avinash, Chief Medical Oncologist, BHIO, said, cervical cancer continues to be a major health concern for women. “Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women globally. In India, more women die from cervical cancer than in any other country. It is a common yet often ignored disease. Every year, around 1.23 lakh women are newly diagnosed with cervical cancer in India and nearly 67,500 of them succumb to the disease. However, it is entirely preventable with timely vaccination and awareness.” The vaccine is most effective for girls and boys aged between 9-14 years with the catch up options available up to age 26 or up to 45 after consulting doctors.

Gowtham Dhamerla, Chief Operating Officer of BHIO, added that the initiative has been undertaken under the guidance of Dr. Ajaikumar to promote preventive healthcare. “We have decided to provide free HPV vaccination to the first 200 registrations. The vaccination drive will be conducted at the new Day Care Clinic of BHIO in Kuvempunagar and women are encouraged to register early to avail themselves of the benefit,” he said.

Cancer survivors were also present in good numbers on the occasion and made the event more meaningful and colourful. Dr. Nagalakshmi felicitated all the cancer survivors on the occasion.