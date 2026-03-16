Mega health camp held

March 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A free mega health camp, organised by Rotary Club of Mysuru Diamond, Dattagalli, in association with Rotary Club of J.P. Nagar, Swasthi Ortho & ENT Clinic, Sushrutha Eye Hospital, Mission Hospital, Chethan Diagnostics and Apollo BGS Hospital was held at Rotary School in Dattagalli recently.

Charter President of Rotary Club of Mysuru Diamond Rtn. PHF CMA Anil Saldanha welcomed and thanked Rotary School Chairman Rtn. Captain Chandrashekar for providing the venue for the camp.

The camp was led by Orthopaedic Surgeon Rtn. Dr. T. Madhusudhan with support from ENT specialist Dr. K. Neethu Priya, Pulmonologist Dr. M. Mamatha, ECG Consultant Dr. Sarah and other medical professionals. Free medicines were distributed to the needy.

More than 180 members of public benefited from the free camp. Rtn. Raghavendra proposed the vote of thanks. Zonal Lieutenant Rtn. Bopanna, President of Dattagalli Green Foundation M.N. Nataraj, Secretary Nagendra Kumar, Club Secretary Rtn. C. Suresh and members of Rotary Diamond were present.