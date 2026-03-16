KSRTC to run special buses for festivals
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KSRTC to run special buses for festivals

March 16, 2026

Bengaluru: With the summer festival season set to begin with Ugadi festival falling on Mar. 19 and Ramzan festival on Mar. 21, the KSRTC will operate 2,000 additional buses on several Inter-State and Intra-State routes for meeting  passenger rush this week.

The KSRTC will run special buses from the State capital Bengaluru to destinations such as Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar, Madikeri, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi,Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar etc. and to destinations outside the State such as Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad etc. These special buses will operate between  Mar. 18 and  20  from Bengaluru and on Mar. 22 from different destinations to Bengaluru.

Passengers can avail a five percent discount on ticket prices for bulk booking of four or more seats and 10 percent discount on guaranteed  To and Fro booking of seats.      

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