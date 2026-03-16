AIISH road friendly for specially-abled users
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AIISH road friendly for specially-abled users

March 16, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) junction on busy Bogadi Main Road and the road leading to JSS Science and Technology University Campus on Manasagangothri is among the busiest and most used roads in the city.

These roads are not only utilised by college and school-going students, but also by children with special needs and their parents, who visit AIISH campus for various treatments. Both parents and special children were facing issues as they were unable to move freely on the road or cross the road from one  side to another.

In an effort to create a safe pass through, Bengaluru-based NGO Greenpeace India, along with other organisations and institutions such as Mysore School of Architecture (MSA), Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), Rotaract among others, conducted a public survey to gather opinion on making the road specially-abled friendly.

As part of collective opinion, the volunteers painted zebra crossing and empathy lines on the road and footpaths located in front of AIISH yesterday morning to create awareness among the general public.

Pink and sky-blue colours

The volunteers painted a pink line on the road for the use of specially-abled children and their parents visiting AIISH. A sky-blue coloured line was painted on the footpath located opposite AIISH to create a safe space for the pedestrians from the street vendors.

Pictures of International Symbol of Access (ISA) or wheelchair symbols and children with special needs were drawn as zebra crossing to allow easy access for road crossing.

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A green and white line with ‘Slow Down’ message was also drawn at a distance of 200 mts from AIISH gate sending a message for motorists to slow down the speed to enable the pedestrians to                                                                              cross the road.

Speaking on the occasion, Greenpeace India representative Deepak Srinivasan said that the road was being used by parents with special kids to visit AIISH for various treatments.

“A special public audit was conducted and based on the feedback, empathy lines have been drawn on the road to create awareness and to reclaim the space for the specially-abled after getting clearance from the experts,” he added.

MSA Dean and Director Dr. H.S. Champa, Greenpeace India’s Climate & Energy Campaigner Selomi Garnaik, MGP President Roy Joseph and others were present on the occasion.

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