Kukkarahalli Lake land project sparks protest

March 16, 2026

Park land converted into commercial zone, allege activists; owner claims purchase is legal

Mysore/Mysuru: After an alleged attempt to encroach upon a 6.10-acre lake at K.C. Layout (Kempu Cheluvajammanni Layout) near the foot of Chamundi Hill by fencing the area, another encroachment row has surfaced in the city, this time concerning land on the banks of Kukkarahalli Lake.

Environmentalists staged a protest this morning opposing the construction of an apartment complex on a 2.20-acre land parcel, which is the lake buffer zone, opposite the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium (earlier called Gangothri Glades) on Open-Air Theatre Road inside the Manasagangothri campus.

The protesters alleged that certain private parties had converted Government land with the assistance of some officials of the erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Feb. 3, 2021.

According to them, sites (1/4A, 1/4B, 1/4C, 1/4D, 1/5A, 1/5B, 1/5C and 1/5D) were formed near Bhudevi Farm in an area originally reserved for a public park and later converted into a commercial zone.

Pointing out that Kukkarahalli Lake is an important ecological zone, the environmentalists said the area has, over the years, become a sanctuary for birds and a vital green space for walkers and nature lovers.

Originally 400 acres

“The lake was originally developed by the Mysore rulers across more than 400 acres. Today, due to urban encroachment, only about 100 acres of the lake and around 110 acres of its surrounding area remain,” they said.

They also alleged that a 14-storey commercial complex is proposed on the land. “How can MUDA convert park land into a commercial zone? A signboard regarding development has already been put up here. This is part of the lake land buffer zone and a walking area that serves as a lung space for the city. How can such land be commercialised?” they questioned.

The activists warned that commercial and multi-storey constructions around the lake would damage its fragile ecosystem and urged authorities to immediately halt such projects and protect the environment.

Environment activists Banu Prashanth, Aravind Sharma, Venkatasubbaiah, Gantaiah, S. Shylajesha, Prakash Babu, Banu Mohan and others were present at the protest.

Land owner reacts

When contacted by Star of Mysore, Akash Kumar of Bengaluru, who claims to be the owner of the land, said he had purchased the property about 14 years ago and possesses all the relevant documents.

“My purchase and the conversion of the land into a commercial zone are fully legal,” he said, adding that the documents would be produced at an appropriate time. He, however, did not share the records over the phone.