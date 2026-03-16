Srivatsa seeks pet crematorium, vehicles to transport carcasses

March 16, 2026

Bengaluru: Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has urged the State Government to establish a dedicated crematorium for pets and provide ambulance-type vehicles to transport animal carcasses within the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits.

Raising the issue in the Assembly on Thursday, Srivatsa said, there was a need to ensure dignified disposal of pets after death.

He noted that many residents rear cows for a livelihood, while others keep dogs, cats and even horses used for tongas. While those owning private land may bury smaller pets such as dogs and cats, there is no provision for the disposal of larger animals like cows and horses, making the establishment of a pet crematorium necessary.

He pointed out that carcasses of animals killed in accidents on the Outer Ring Road and other parts of the city often remain unattended. In several cases, dogs that die after being run over by vehicles are left on the road, as there is no ambulance-like facility to remove the bodies.

He said, dumping carcasses in drains tarnishes Mysuru’s image as a ‘Clean City.’ When vehicles run over carcasses, the bodies get mutilated and if left unattended, decompose and emit foul odour for days, he added.

Srivatsa urged the Government to provide the Corporation with ambulance-type vehicles to transport animal carcasses. Such vehicles, he suggested, could also be used by pet owners to transport deceased animals.

He further proposed that if space is available near human crematoriums, a separate facility for pets could be established there. Otherwise, a suitable site should be identified for constructing a dedicated crematorium. Burial, he cautioned, could spread infections if the animal had died of disease, making cremation a safer option.

Responding on behalf of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge appreciated the proposal, saying the idea was unprecedented in the country.

He noted that Mysuru already has a five-acre facility at Rayanakere for the disposal of animal waste. Small animal carcasses are transported in garbage autos, while larger ones are taken in tippers for burial.

Kharge said, establishing a separate crematorium for animals within the premises of human crematoriums was a good suggestion and assured the House that the matter would be brought to the notice of the concerned Minister for appropriate action.