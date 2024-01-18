Ram Mandir: Saffron flags distribution launched in KR Constituency

January 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya scheduled on Jan. 22, the BJP activists led by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha and MLA T.S. Srivatsa launched the distribution of saffron flags embossed with the picture of Lord Rama to temples and autorickshaws in KR Constituency, here on Monday.

The leaders visited the autorickshaw stands in Ittigegud and distributed the flags. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Srivatsa said that the BJP had been mentioning about the construction of the Ram Mandir in its manifesto since 1992 following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be dedicating the temple to the nation in the presence of many dignitaries.

He also added that the distribution of flags was launched to create a celebratory environment in the Constituency.

Former MLC Siddaraju, former Corporator B.V. Manjunath and others were present.