Ram Mandir: Saffron flags distribution launched in KR Constituency
News

Ram Mandir: Saffron flags distribution launched in KR Constituency

January 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the  consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya scheduled on Jan. 22, the BJP activists led by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha and MLA T.S. Srivatsa launched the distribution of saffron flags embossed with the picture of Lord Rama to temples and autorickshaws in KR Constituency, here on Monday.

The leaders visited the autorickshaw stands in Ittigegud and distributed the flags. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Srivatsa said that the BJP had been mentioning about the construction of the Ram Mandir in its manifesto since 1992 following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be dedicating the temple to the nation in the presence of many dignitaries.

He also added that the distribution of flags was launched to create a celebratory environment in the Constituency.

Former MLC Siddaraju, former Corporator B.V. Manjunath and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching