Kuvempu Geetha Gayana, Deepotsava at ‘Udayaravi’

January 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Negilayogi Samaja Seva Trust, in association with Negilayogi Mahila Kshemabhivrudhi Sangha, had organised Deepotsava, Kuvempu Geetha Gayana and prize distribution to the winners of ‘Kavya Gayana’ competition organised as part of Kuvempu’s birth anniversary, at ‘Udayaravi’, the residence of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu in V.V. Mohalla here on Monday.

Vid. R. Raghu and ‘Kavya Gayana’ competition winner S. Prakash rendered songs authored by Kuvempu. They were accompanied by Vid. S. Nagaraju on tabla and Dr. C.R. Raghavendra Prasad & Nagalingu on rhythm pad. This was for the first time that such as an event was held at Kuvempu’s residence.

Litterateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK), Kuvempu University former Vice-Chancellor and Kuvempu’s son-in-law Dr. K. Chidananda Gowda, daughter and author Tarini Chidananda Gowda, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, Negilayogi Mahila Kshemabhivrudhi Sangha President J. Shobha, Negilayogi Samaja Seva Trust President Ravikumar and others were present.