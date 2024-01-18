Digitisation of land records by December 2024: Minister

January 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said that the digitisation process of original land records of the assets coming under the Revenue Department has been launched.

He was speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan on JLB Road in city yesterday.

“The process of digitisation of land records has been taken up on a pilot basis at one taluk in each of the 31 districts. In the later stage, the process will be extended to all taluks and will be completed by this year,” he added.

Digitising land records would be a significant boon for individuals who currently run from pillar to post to obtain these records. Digitisation of land records would allow people to access and obtain them conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, the current practice of physically searching for documents in record rooms poses the risk of loss and there are instances of unauthorised alterations that can lead to hardships for individuals, as some may exploit these changes later. To address these issues, the Department is implementing reforms to ensure the integrity and accessibility of land records while preventing unauthorised modifications, the Minister said.

Krishna Byre Gowda also assured that Government offices functioning in private buildings will be shifted to Government buildings soon. There are several rooms in Government-owned buildings including the Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Mysuru that are lying vacant. Still, several offices including that of Sub-Registrars are functioning in private buildings on rent, he noted.

Replying to a media query over the lobby of building owners turning into a racket, Gowda said “I will collect information from local MLAs in this regard and shortly Government Offices functioning in private buildings will be shifted to Government buildings.”