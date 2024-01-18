Madikeri-Kushalnagar Highway accident: Ex-Serviceman, daughter killed in  SUV-van collision
News

Madikeri-Kushalnagar Highway accident: Ex-Serviceman, daughter killed in  SUV-van collision

January 18, 2024

Madikeri: An Ex-Serviceman and his three-year-old daughter were killed when a Bolero SUV and a Maruti Omni van collided head-on on Madikeri-Kushalnagar Highway near Aanekadu in Kodagu yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Devaiah (38), an Ex-Serviceman and his daughter Nancy Bollamma (3), residents of Basavanahalli village in Kushalnagar taluk.

Rajesh, who had gone to Madikeri to attend the naming ceremony of the daughter of his wife Smitha’s sister, was returning to Basavanahalli with his daughter Nancy in his Maruti Omni van.

When they were proceeding on Madikeri-Kushalnagar Highway near Aanekadu, a Bolero vehicle, carrying estate workers from Chanakal Kaval in Periyapatna taluk towards Boiekeri, collided head-on with the van, killing Rajesh on the spot and seriously injuring Nancy. Nancy breathed her last while being shifted to Madikeri District Hospital. Bolero driver Arun, estate workers Jayalakshmi and Neelamma, who have sustained severe injuries, have been admitted to Kushalnagar Community Health Centre.

Due to the impact of the collision, the Maruti Omni van has been completely mangled. Kushalnagar Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching