January 18, 2024

Empowering tribal communities with comprehensive development programmes

Mysore/Mysuru: Bandipur Tiger Reserve, home to significant tribal populations such as Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba, Soliga and Kadu Kuruba, recognises the invaluable role of tribals in tiger and forest conservation.

Underscoring the historic partnership between tribals and conservation efforts, a coordination meeting was convened last Saturday with over 25 tribal leaders from the Reserve.

On the occasion, two fully-equipped ambulances acquired by the Forest Department on a rental basis to serve the local tribal community were launched by Gundlupet MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad. The ambulances have been sponsored by the Bandipur Tiger Conservation Foundation.

Available 24×7 on call, these ambulances will cover numerous villages near Bandipur catering to the emergency medical needs of tribals.

At present, tribal villagers are forced to book unaffordable taxis or manually transport the patients in need of medical care. Usually, the patients are carried over uneven terrains of Bandipur.

Local tribal villagers have been expressing difficulties in reaching the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC). Now, with the new ambulance service, individuals can request assistance, ensuring a seamless transfer from their doorstep to the nearest PHC, Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Dr. Ramesh Kumar said. The monthly cost for each ambulance rental is approximately Rs. 70,000.

Specifically designated for different areas, one ambulance will cater to the Mangala region, covering villages like Kaniyanapura Colony, Karemala Colony, Aadine Kaneve Colony, Chennikatte, Jakali, Bachalli, Ellchetti, Mangala, etc. The other ambulance will serve the Maddur Colony area, addressing locations such as Berambadi, Hongalli Chemallipura, Navilugudi Colony, Mukti Colony, Gopalapura, Kaggaladi Hundi, etc., the Director added.

During the meeting, Dr. Ramesh Kumar revealed that the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, boasting a diverse array of 53 tribal tribes, has earmarked a substantial sum of Rs. 1 crore 25 lakh through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve Foundation Fund for the holistic development of these communities.

Empowering solutions

The comprehensive programmes include women empowerment through the formation of Self Help Groups (SHGs) for tribal women with a 45-day training programme in crafting lantana handicrafts to foster self-reliance, providing free LPG gas connections and refilling facilities to tribal families. This apart, agricultural support is offered through the allocation of free land and distribution of fertiliser and seeds to Adivasi families engaged in agriculture.

In addition, apiculture (beekeeping) training is provided to farmers living in forest fringes by distributing honey boxes and encouraging bee farming.

Educational support is provided with the provision of ‘Green Student’ stipends to promote education among tribal youths within the reserve.

This apart, human-wildlife conflict assistance is provided to the families of tribal members who have lost their lives due to elephant and tiger attacks.

Initiatives have been taken to undertake repair work of huts in tribal areas and provision of clean drinking water systems.

Livelihood training is offered in drawing, tailoring and competitive examinations to tribal women and youth for self-reliance.

Following the recent death of Basavaiah in a tiger attack, MLA Ganesh Prasad distributed Rs. 3 lakh as compensation. Rs. 2 lakh has already been distributed to the family of the deceased.

Former CADA Chairman Nanjappa, Gundlupet Circle Inspector Parashivamurthy, Assistant Conservators of Forests (ACFs) and tribal leaders were present.