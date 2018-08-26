CAVA students paint nature at Kukkarahalli Lake

Mysuru: About 35 first year students of Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA), Mysuru, in a bid to create awareness on conservation of nature, undertook painting of nature at an event titled Kukkarahalli Lake in the Eyes of CAVA organised by Wild Mysuru in association with CAVA at Kukkarahalli Lake premises here this morning. Artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy and Naturalist Ravikumar were the guests. While some painted, a few shot pictures on their cameras and another did clay modelling work.

Speaking on the occasion, artist Baadal said, “We have witnessed nature’s fury in Kodagu and Kerala recently, which was a result of us failing to protest and conserve nature.”

He further said that due to large scale commercialisation, we have failed to take care of nature and added that earth not only belongs to human beings but also to every living being and we should learn to co-exist with everyone of them.

There is a need to create awareness on conserving nature, he said and regretted that only a few were actually conserving nature.

Naturalist Ravikumar said that the importance of nature is felt only after the nature strikes back which is leading to several loss of lives that may lead to devastation of mankind in future. It is the responsibility of everyone to protect the nature, he added.

An exhibition of paintings, which the students painted in the morning, will be held at Kukkarahalli Lake premises near the main entrance of the Lake from 4 pm to 6 pm. Wild Mysuru’s Chandrashekar, CAVA lecturer Ramya and others were present.