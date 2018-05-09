Videographing sleeping people through window at night Lashkar Police Constable suspended

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mahaninga B. Nandaganvi has suspended a Constable on charges of allegedly videographing sleeping people through window during nights and the suspension order in this regard was issued to the Constable on Monday.

The suspended Constable has been identified as Mehaboob Halli, who was serving at Lashkar Police Station in city.

The Constable was caught by the residents of Devaraja Mohalla while he was allegedly videographing on his mobile phone on Sunday night. Mehaboob was caught while he was taking videos of sleeping persons in the house of one Madhusudhan Bhat in Devaraja Mohalla.

Bhat, who heard some sounds, thought some burglars had come to his house and alerted his neighbours, who caught hold of Mehaboob and beat him black and blue before handing him over to the Police.

As the news spread, residents of Devaraja and Lashkar Mohalla, who said that they too had experienced the same, lodged a oral complaint with the Police on Monday. Based on the complaint lodged by Madhusudan Bhat, Devaraja Inspector Shantharam conducted an enquiry and submitted the report to DCP Mahaninga B. Nandaganvi who suspended Constable Mehaboob Halli from service.

Earlier, Mehaboob, who was serving at City Police Commissioner’s office, was transferred to Udayagiri Police Station on charges of dereliction of duty. Mehaboob, while serving in Udayagiri, violated traffic rules by not wearing helment and was transferred to Lashkar Police Station.

DCP Mahaninga Nandaganvi told Star of Mysore that following several complaints from the public and to prevent black mark on the Police Department, Mehaboob has been suspended from his service.