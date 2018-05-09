Polls: Public campaign ends tomorrow evening

Mysuru: The high-pitched public election campaigning across the State and in the 11 constituencies of Mysuru district will end at 6 pm tomorrow (May 10). After the public canvassing ends, candidates are allowed only to undertake door-to-door campaigning.

All eyes will be on Mysuru region where the electoral performance of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah at his hometown will be put to test, especially in Chamundeshwari where the CM will take on his one-time friend G.T. Devegowda of JD(S).

With just hours for the public campaign to close, both BJP and Congress are fielding its top leaders to woo voters. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in Bangarpet, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi and Bidar today, BJP Chief Amit Shah will conduct road shows in Bengaluru and Tumakuru districts. Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi will steer the party’s campaign in Bengaluru.

This time, the Election Commission of India has issued strict directions regarding public campaigning and has stated that all kinds of campaigning, barring door-to-door visits, should conclude 48 hours before the voting.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru District Administration has made all arrangements for the May 12 polls. For the first time in an election, a medicine kit will be distributed to staff at all the polling booths, including security personnel. The kit will contain basic medicines. If needed, there is a provision to treat the polling and security personnel in private hospitals and the cost will be borne by the administration.