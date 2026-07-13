Vintage Vignettes …

July 13, 2026

from a Princely State

By R.G. Singh, Secretary, Ramsons Kala Pratishtana

From Left: 1. Unidentified lady, 2. H.H. Yuvarani Kempucheluvajammanni (23.6.1893 to 30.12.1970), wife of H.H. Yuvaraja Kanteerava Narasimharaja Wadiyar, 3. H.H. Maharani Pratapa Kumari (16.4.1888 to 12.3.1956), wife of H.H. Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, 4. Unidentified lady, 5. H.H. Maharani Srimanth Chimna Bai II of Baroda (1872 to 23.8.1958), 6. Princess Indira Devi (19.2.1892 to 6.9.1968), 7. Unidentified Prince, 8. Maharajakumari Jayalakshmammanni (11.3.1881 to 4.1.1925), 9. Unidentified lady, 10. Princess Devajammanni (28.3.1899 to 17.7.1913), third daughter of Maharajakumari Krishnajammanni, 11. H.H. Rajamata Kempananjammanni Vani Vilasa Sannidhana (4.7.1866 to 7.7.1934) and 12. Maharajakumari Cheluvajammanni (22.12.1886 to 12.4.1936).

In this undated photograph, shot at the side wings of Karanji Mansion which was the residence of Maharajakumari Krishnajammanni and Col. Desaraj Urs, one can see a group of women belonging to two premier royal families of India — Mysore and Baroda.

In fact there are several other photographs of the same persons switching places and poses and a few more include the Yuvaraja and Maharaja of Mysore. Although the system of purdah was practised until the 1900s by the royal family of Mysore, in later photographs the women are all seen with unveiled faces. One can date this photograph to have been shot between 1910 – 13 based on the fact that the H.H. Yuvarani Kempucheluvajammanni entered the royal household after June 1910 and the Princess Devajammanni passed away in July 1913.

H.H. Maharani Srimanth Chimna Bai II was the second wife of H.H. Maharaja Sayyaji Rao Gaikwad of Baroda. She belonged to the well-known Sardar Ghatge family of Dewas. Her maiden name was Srimanth Gajra Bai.

Her husband was a visionary ruler and ensured that his wife gets educated, break the rule of purdah, gave her equal importance in the administration and also encouraged her to pursue a role in public life. She was author of the treatise ‘The Position of Women in Indian Life’ (1911) and was President of The All India Women’s Conference 1927-28 as well as President of the National Council of Women in India (1928-1937).

Her daughter Indira Devi (6th in this photo) became the consort of H.H. Jitendra Narain, Maharaja of Cooch Behar. Indira Devi’s second daughter (fourth child) Princess Gayatri Devi would later go on to become the Maharani of Jaipur and celebrated the world over for her charm and beauty.

[Size: 30x20cms

Collection: Ramsons Kala Pratishtana]