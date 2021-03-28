Virtual Job Mela

‘KSOU Virtual JobKart,’ an online Job Fair organised by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in association with JobKart India, will conclude tomorrow (Mar. 29). Job-seekers can download JobKartIndia app from Google Playstore and register for free by completing the profile. Upload video resume of one minute duration. Upload necessary scanned documents. Aspirants can check and apply for jobs and look out for notifications in the app on daily basis. Recruiters will call on the registered mobile phone number or e-mail the list of short-listed candidates for the telephonic interview. Recruiters will also conduct virtual interview through Zoom app and the final interview will be conducted face-to-face in the respective companies.
