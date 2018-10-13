Vocal recitals at Jaganmohan Palace this evening
News

Vocal recitals at Jaganmohan Palace this evening

On account of Dasara, Pt. Heggara Anantha Hegde, hailing from Bengaluru, will be performing Hindustani classical music at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium today (Oct. 13) at 5.30 pm.

Anantha Hegde is an enthusiastic artiste belonging to the mixed culture of Banaras and Kirana Gharana of Hindustani style. Basically from Siddapura of Uttara Kannada District, he belongs to a family of revered musicians. His elder brother Heggara Balakrishna Hegde is a renowned Sitarist. The other brother Heggara Rajarama Hegde is a well-known Jaltarang artiste.

Anantha Hegde will be accompanied by Vinayaka Anantha Hegde on tabla and Gowrish Ananth Hegde on taalam.

Malavika Anand

Singer Malavika Anand will perform at Jaganmohan Palace as part of Dasara today (Oct.13 ) between 7 pm and 8 pm.

A Classical-Devotional-Light Music singer and a World Record Holder, she has performed in World Telugu Conference at Tirupati. Presently she is learning Classical Music from Hyderabad Sisters Haripriya Garu and  Devotional-Light Music from Nitya Santhoshini Garu.

October 13, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching