Vocal recitals at Jaganmohan Palace this evening

On account of Dasara, Pt. Heggara Anantha Hegde, hailing from Bengaluru, will be performing Hindustani classical music at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium today (Oct. 13) at 5.30 pm.

Anantha Hegde is an enthusiastic artiste belonging to the mixed culture of Banaras and Kirana Gharana of Hindustani style. Basically from Siddapura of Uttara Kannada District, he belongs to a family of revered musicians. His elder brother Heggara Balakrishna Hegde is a renowned Sitarist. The other brother Heggara Rajarama Hegde is a well-known Jaltarang artiste.

Anantha Hegde will be accompanied by Vinayaka Anantha Hegde on tabla and Gowrish Ananth Hegde on taalam.

Malavika Anand

Singer Malavika Anand will perform at Jaganmohan Palace as part of Dasara today (Oct.13 ) between 7 pm and 8 pm.

A Classical-Devotional-Light Music singer and a World Record Holder, she has performed in World Telugu Conference at Tirupati. Presently she is learning Classical Music from Hyderabad Sisters Haripriya Garu and Devotional-Light Music from Nitya Santhoshini Garu.