Vid. Vignesh Eshwar to perform this evening

As part of Navaratri, Sri Srinivasa Temple near Thibbadevi Circle, Ramakrishnanagar I-Block, has organised various cultural events since yesterday with a dance programme by the students of Vidu. Sheila Shridhar, HoD of Music, University of Mysore. Today (Oct. 13) Vid. Vignesh Eshwar will present a vocal recital at 5.30 pm.

Profile: Vignesh Eshwar is one of the leading young vocalists of Karnatak music. Endowed with a sonorous voice and unforgettable presence on stage, his music is fresh, energetic and impactful. His uniqueness as a musician stems from an individual approach that combines sincerity, discipline, creativity and perfect shruti.

Hailing from Mumbai, Vignesh trained from a young age of 4 under the tutelage of Palakkad T. S. Anantharama Bhagawathar. Since 2008, he has been receiving training from T.M. Krishna.

Vignesh has numerous awards to his credit including the Sangeetha Kalanidhi D.K. Pattammal Award from Kartik Fine Arts, Best Vocalist Award 2015 by the Music Academy Madras, Spirit of Youth Award instituted by The Music Academy Madras, Dr. Vasantrao Deshpande Yuva Sangeet Puraskar. He is also a recipient of the Government of India Scholarship for Karnatak music. A graded artiste of AIR Chennai, he holds a Master’s degree in Sound and Music Technology.

Schedule of events

Oct. 14: Mruthyunjaya Homa at 9 am; Bharathanatyam by Bharathaanjali troupe at 7 pm.

Oct 15: Goddess Saraswathi Aavahane at 6 pm.

Oct. 16: Goddess Saraswathi Puja at 6 pm and Bhajans.

Oct. 17: Durga Sapthashathi Parayane at 5.30 pm.

Oct. 18: Bharathanatyam by Bharathaanjali troupe at 7 pm.

Oct. 19: Vijayadashami; Sri Srinivasa Kalyananothsava, 5 pm.

For details contact the Temple on Ph: 0821-2411237.