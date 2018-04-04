Vokkaliga group pledges support to CM in Chamundeshwari

Mysuru: In the wake of reports that Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is finding it difficult in Chamundeshwari Constituency, a group of veteran Vokkaliga leaders from the Constituency have thrown its weight behind the Chief Minister.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Mavinahalli Siddegowda, who had unsuccessfully contested from the constituency in 1989, said that Siddharamaiah had won five times out of seven elections and so, the rumours spread by vested interests that Vokkaligas would not vote for the Congress, especially for Siddharamaiah, are malicious.

Pointing out that the voters of the Constituency, including Vokkaligas, will choose the best candidate to represent them, Siddegowda maintained that Vokkaligas are secular and they never believed in caste politics.

Noting that the JD(S) candidate G.T. Devegowda (GTD), once a close aide of Siddharamaiah, was made APMC President, ZP President and Hunsur MLA by Siddharamaiah, he claimed that Vokkaligas have not decided to support GTD.

Responding to JD(S) Supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s statement that the political career of Siddharamaiah started in Chamundeshwari and it will end there, he said that it is not in the hands of Deve Gowda and it is the voters who will decide.

Stating that the CM must be credited for executing works on Varuna Canal that irrigates thousands of acres of land in Mysuru Taluk, KPCC Member Narasegowda hailed the CM for celebrating Kempegowda Jayanti and naming the Bengaluru International Airport after Kempegowda.

Former MLA M. Sathyanarayana said it was unfortunate to confine a person who is working for overall development of the State to a particular caste. Pointing out that the CM is working for the poor, he alleged that MLA GTD neglected the development of the constituency due to his personal issues. Responding to the comments of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, he said the JD(S) Supremo had played all the tricks in the 2006 by-poll to defeat the CM but in vain.

Former State Women’s Commission Chairperson Manjula Manasa alleged that social media has been misused to a large extent to carry out a misinformation campaign against the CM. She further alleged that Beti Bachao, Beti Padao was just a slogan for the Centre, but CM Siddharamaiah had implemented it in spirit.