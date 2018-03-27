Sectoral Officers, Police sensitised on holding polls

Mysuru: Even as the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule in New Delhi, a day-long training programme for Sectoral Officers and Police personnel on implementation of electoral laws, jointly organised by the District Administration and the Police Department, was held at the Senate Hall in Manasagangothri this morning.

Addressing the officers, resource person Mahesh Vaidya, a Law Officer from Gadag, said that the modern day election campaign is more digital than physical, as political parties and candidates use various digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc., in their electoral campaigns.

Underlining the need for keeping a tab on digital platforms as they are always prone to misuse and manipulation by candidates contesting the polls, Vaidya emphasised on the need for maintaining law of the land along with enforcing electoral rules and regulations, to ensure free and fair polls.

Giving a brief on possible electoral malpractices such as bribing of voters, booth capturing, impersonation, manipulation of electoral rolls etc., he advised the officers to keep 24×7 vigil on all types of electoral malpractices and immediately report them to the higher authorities.

Highlighting the role of Sectoral Officers and Police Personnel, Vaidya said that the Electoral Officers must take action against all those who violate the electoral laws, rules and regulations during the period.

Explaining the salient features of all laws and rules related to elections, he stressed on the need to check the flow of money and liquor meant for influencing the voters and also on mass feeding organised by political parties or candidates.

DCP N. Vishnuvardhana, ASP N. Rudramuni and others attended the session.

More than 300 DySPs, CPIs and PSIs from the five districts of IGP (Southern Range) — Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu ­­— took part in this day-long training programme.