Volte-face by striking KSRTC Unions; buses still off roads

December 14, 2020

Skeleton service operated in Mysuru amidst Police security

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Hours after withdrawing four-day strike and deciding to resume bus services, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees late on Sunday night took a U-turn and decided to continue the protest till all their demands were met by the Government.

“As our main demand to treat us as Government employees has not been met, we will continue the strike,” KSRTC Employees’ Union Secretary R. Chandru told workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. The KSRTC employees have been staging a sit-in demonstration at Freedom Park since last Thursday.

High drama prevailed last evening as the protesting leaders and employees, after claiming that they had received a “positive response” from the Government, did a volte-face when they arrived at Freedom Park where protesters were holding a hunger strike.

The leaders then announced that the indefinite strike will continue till the State considered them as Government employees.

Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who is leading the protest, also announced that the strike will continue on Monday. As the situation deteriorated, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai lambasted Kodihalli Chandrashekar, accusing him of adopting “blackmail tactics” and misleading the employees.

“Representatives of the protesters left the Vikasa Soudha yesterday evening, saying that they received a positive response from the Government. The State Government agreed to most of their demands. But after reaching Freedom Park they changed their minds. They are doing this at the behest of an egoistic person. He is going against the interest of the general public and employees,” the Minister said.

In Vikasa Soudha, the Union leaders had agreed to end the strike after holding talks with Karnataka Transport Minister Laxman Savadi, Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R. Ashok, yet they did a volte-face after some time. In fact, after knowing about the initial decision of their Union leaders on news channels, some drivers and conductors had even resumed bus services across cities and towns yesterday night.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa accused Kodihalli Chandrashekar of instigating the transport employees to strike after leading thousands of farmers to participate in the nationwide shutdown against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

As Kodihalli Chandrashekar was leading the strike for a section of the employees, the State Government refused to talk to him as he is a farmer leader and has nothing to do with road transport.

Mysuru situation

In Mysuru, limited bus service operated amidst tight security. Many buses proceeded to Bengaluru accompanied by Policemen and KSRTC Vigilance Department staff. Also, skeleton services were operated to Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagalur, Madikeri and Chamarajanagar.

City buses remained off the roads and passengers had to depend on autos and cabs to reach their destinations. Certain buses operated in city to faraway areas beyond the Ring Road and these buses had Police protection. Police PCR vehicles too moved in front of the buses to prevent stone pelting by miscreants on the Ring Road areas.

Minister visits bus stand

Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar paid a visit to the Sub-Urban Bus Stand and took stock of the situation. He interacted with the passengers and also spoke to bus drivers and conductors. He appealed to them not to be misled by fake leaders like Kodihalli Chandrashekar who has no knowledge about transport sector.

“The demand to give the KSRTC staff the status of Government employees has not been accepted, as the State is not in a position to bear the additional financial burden,” he added. The Minister maintained the Government would provide security for employees who would report for duty and warned of taking a tough stand against the protesters.