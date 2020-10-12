No special buses for Dasara, says KSRTC Chairman

October 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: KSRTC Chairman M. Chandrappa said that the two Divisions of the District — Mysuru Rural and Urban — will be merged as a cost control measure.

Addressing his first press meet in Mysuru after taking over as KSRTC Chairman, at the Mysuru Rural Division Office in Bannimantap this morning, Chandrappa, the BJP MLA from Holalkere in Chitradurga District, said that the merger is planned as an organisational and cost control measure, with the Rural and Urban combined together, incurring huge losses of Rs.70 crore this year.

Pointing out that with Dasara being celebrated in a simple manner this year on account of COVID-19, the KSRTC will not operate any special buses from any parts for Dasara, Chandrappa said despite less occupancy in buses, the KSRTC has been trying to operate as much buses as possible in accordance with the number of passengers.

Reiterating that there will be no Dasara special buses this year, he said that however, route buses will ply as usual and the trips will be increased only if the occupancy becomes higher.

Announcing that Mysuru has been selected for the pilot project for distribution of free bus pass to construction workers, he said that according to a survey, there are over 66,000 construction workers and other labourers in Mysuru District and the KSRTC plans to distribute free pass to all of them.

Noting that the Labour Department has been approached to issue ID cards to the workers so as to enable the KSRTC to give free bus pass to them, he said that the project will be extended to all other parts of the State in the days to come.

Stating that the KSRTC has incurred a loss of Rs.1,600 crore this year in the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis, he said that he was thankful to Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa for sanctioning Rs.1,385 crore to KSRTC towards wage payment and fuel cost.

Asserting that there are no plans to hike bus fares although the price of diesel is soaring by the day, he said that the KSRTC will continue to operate with its established motto of ‘No Profit No loss’, despite facing mounting losses.

Chandrappa further said that the RTOs have been asked to take legal action against private bus and taxi operators who are found operating without permits, thus eating into the revenues of KSRTC.

Replying to a query, Chandrappa said 47 KSRTC staff in Mysuru district were tested positive for COVID-19 so far. While three of them have died, 33 others have been discharged from hospitals while the rest are still undergoing treatment, he said and added that he will talk to the Chief Minister on announcing compensation for the three deceased staff members.

Responding to another query on resumption of inter-State bus services, he said that although the Centre has granted permission for operations, the KSRTC is not in a hurry to resume such services keeping in mind the safety and health of passengers.

Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller (DC) K.H. Srinivas, Urban DC Nagaraj and other officials were present.