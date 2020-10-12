City Courts completely opened

October 12, 2020

Rapid Antigen Test mandatory for advocates, litigants

Mysore/Mysuru: After a hiatus, the two Law Court Complexes in city became fully functional from today but with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prescribed by the Government of India in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mysore Bar Association President S. Anand Kumar told Star of Mysore that all safety measures have been taken in both Court Complexes located on Krishnaraja Boulevard and in Malalawadi, which houses 43 Court Halls. Earlier, only two to three cases were taken up in the Court due to pandemic but now each Court will hear 15 cases in the morning and 15 in the afternoon daily.

Details of cases that would come up were put up on the notice board so that only the advocates and litigants concerned could be present in the designated Court Halls after undergoing Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) which is done at two places in each building free of cost.

They were allowed inside the Court Halls only after showing ‘negative’ report to the cops deployed outside the Court Halls. It is mandatory for all to wear face masks and use hand sanitiser kept at the entrance.

Advocates and litigant public are allowed inside after thermal scanning. Social distancing must be strictly followed inside the Court Halls. Entry is denied if RAT testing comes ‘positive,’ he added.

Continuing, Anand Kumar said health staff personnel in PPE kit are stationed at the building entrance to conduct RAT. Apart from advocates and litigant public, even the citizens can also undergo free RAT test and result is sent to mobile phones within no time.

Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of Judges, safety fibre shields are put on each table and the same has been done even for witness boxes. Safety norms as prescribed by the Government of India are full in place but citizens must co-operate by undergoing the RAT free of cost, he said.