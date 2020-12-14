Walk at least 1,500 steps a day to beat stress: Dr. C.N. Manjunath advises docs

December 14, 2020

New website of Cauvery Heart Hospital launched

Mysore/Mysuru: “Walk at least 1,500 steps daily and get examined for heart and cancer regularly.” This was a piece of advise given to medical practitioners by Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Cardiologist and Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru.

Speaking after launching a new website of Cauvery Heart and Multi-Speciality Hospital on Bannur Road here on Saturday, he said doctors who work under pressure must give attention to their health too. “It was no longer an entertainment for those who were in medicine field as they have to always work under stress. If a doctor is treating patient, at least five to ten telephone calls will come from patient’s side asking whether he/she will be alright or not, and request for good treatment. Under all these conditions, doctors have to treat patients. I will advise you to get checked for heart and cancer at least once in year as precaution,” he added.

Dr. Manjunath said around 50 percent cardiac related problems were seen in people in the age group of 30 years to 40 years due to stress and excessive use of mobile, computer or pollution. “Sitting in one place and working for more than four hours is as dangerous as smoking four cigarettes. It is advisable to walk around whenever possible instead of sitting in one place for long hours. Walking 1,500 steps is like covering one km distance.”

He said the number of diabetic and heart patients was going up in the country due to changed lifestyle. The situation was so bad that parents would take their young children to hospitals. More and more heart related ailments were reported due to air pollution. As many as 13 lakh people were dying by inhaling polluted air. The effect of polluted air was more than smoking cigarettes. This was also contributing in cases of breathlessness and cancer. “Communication between doctors and patients is very important. Treating patients smilingly will reduce tension. Cauvery Heart Hospital was emerging as one of the best hospitals in Mysuru,” he noted.

Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Medical Superintendent, Jayadeva Hospital, Mysuru, Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar, Founder – Chairman, Cauvery Heart and Multi-Speciality Hospital, Dr. Sarala Chandrashekar, Managing Director, Dr. J. Rajagopal, Dr. Rajeev, Sandip Patil and others were present.